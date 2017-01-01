  Loading... Please wait...

25 Years of GT Racing - Stephane Ratel and SRO Motorsports

25 Years of GT Racing - Stephane Ratel and SRO Motorsports

  • 25 Years of GT Racing - Stephane Ratel and SRO Motorsports
Author: Andrew Cotton, ISBN: 9781910505267, Hardover, book Pubished in 2017, 408 pages

This lavish book tells the story of Stéphane Ratel’s journey from passionate young car enthusiast to architect of modern GT racing world-wide. Explained in his own words, and through those who have worked and raced with him, this extraordinary 25-year tale reveals the ups and downs behind the rise of GT racing to today’s world-wide phenomenon of great cars and great racing organised by the SRO Motorsports group. Complementing the story is a wonderful selection of 550 colour photographs covering every step of the way.

