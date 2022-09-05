30 Years Of GT Racing - Stephane Ratel And SRO Motorsports (Andrew Cotton, 2022)

This lavish book tells the story of Stéphane Ratel’s journey from passionate young car enthusiast to architect of modern GT racing world-wide. Explained in his own words, and through those who have worked and raced with him, this extraordinary 30-year tale reveals the ups and downs behind the rise of GT racing to today’s world-wide phenomenon of great cars and great racing organised by the SRO Motorsports Group. Complementing the story is a wonderful selection of more than 600 colour photographs covering every step of the way.

Early days with the Venturi Trophy and BPR Series, leading to FIA-sanctioned GT racing, then through to the modern era.

SRO’s world-wide activities today in Europe, North America, Asia, Australia and Africa: Intercontinental GT Challenge, GT World Challenge, FIA Motorsport Games and more.

Breaking new ground: Ratel has always revelled in taking his GT racers to pioneering venues such as Zhuhai in China, Potrero de los Funes in Argentina and Baku in Azerbaijan.

Nearly 130 one-page interview pieces showcase many of the significant drivers and team personnel from 30 years, including Allan McNish, Mark Webber, Toto Wolff, Alex Zanardi, Andrea Bertolini, Karl Wendlinger, Raffaele Marciello, Alessandro Pier Guidi and Valentino Rossi.

The world’s greatest GT race, the Spa 24 Hours, has its own chapter, covering the post-2001 period in which SRO has achieved a remarkable revival in the stature of this classic event.

An impressive book of super-large format, luxury treatment, fine design and colourful imagery.