A History Of The Turbocharged Racing Car

Author: Ian Bamsey, Hardbound, 159, Pages, ISBN: 9780946132645, K264 - First Edition, 1989 - Second-hand book in excellent unread condition**

The quarter-century 1964-1989 hosted a remarkable era of motor racing: the brutally powerful Turbo Age. During this period the exhaust gas driven turbosupercharger lifted engine output to heights not even dreamt of in the early Sixties. Brutal four figure horsepower was unleashed on circuits as diverse as Michigan Speedway and the Nurburgring and performance went higher than it was possible to measure on the dyno.

The concept of harnessing the waste energy blowing down the tail pipe was well established as a means of enhancing the torque of truck engines when it first came to the attention of race engine builders. It was not an obvious option since petrol engines have far higher exhaust temperatures than diesel engines and throttle lag is inherent in the turbocharging process.

The first tentative steps were taken by Indy Car runners - the methanol fuel used at the Brickyard ' helped lower engine temperatures and lag could be anticipated in the long, open turns. Road racing was another matter altogether with pump petrol and tricky corner sequences a real nightmare for the turbo racer. Nevertheless, Porsche (followed closely by Renault) took turbocharging into the world of international sports car racing.

By the mid Seventies a turbo Porsche was capable of winning Le Mans and soon Renault set the Formula One turbo revolution in motion. The mid Eighties found Grand Prix racing fully turbocharged and four figure power outputs gushing from diminutive 1500cc engines. Howling, ground quaking cars emitted vast plumes of brown smoke as so-called 'rocket fuel' pushed super-high compression ratio engines to the very verge of destruction.

Alas, the tide was turning. Outrageous power output could not be tolerated in the interest of safety and gradually high boost, flame throwing turbo engines were phased from the sport. Studying the accelerating Twenty Five Year Turbo Age, this book charts the rise and fall of the turbo car at Indianapolis, Le Mans, even Monte Carlo.

Written by an authority on the technicalities of motor racing, this book draws heavily upon Bamsey's two earlier studies of turbo cars. 'The 1000B.H.P. Grand Prix cars' and 'The International Race Engine Directory - First Edition', both published by G. T. Foulis.

It aims to paint an overall picture of the Turbo Age. Never again will such outrageous engine performance rip through international motor racing like a full-force hurricane.