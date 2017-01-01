Essex -Class Carriers (Warship Design Histories)

Author: Alan Raven, hardbound, 125 Pages, ISBN: 9780870210211, First Edition, 1989 **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**

This handsomely illustrated, fact-filled book offers the most detailed presentation of Essex-class aircraft carriers ever published. Alan Raven, one of the most respected ship draftsmen in the world today, presents here some 150 new line drawings of the ships in the class to show complete general arrangements, rig configurations, deck fittings and equipment, weapons, antennas, camouflage schemes, internal layouts, and the differences between the various carriers.

In addition, he has selected an impressive array of previously unpublished photographs for the appreciation of ship buffs, modelmakers, historians, and former crew members. These illustrations give details of the class both during World War II and in the years thereafter.

An informative introduction describes the origins of the class, gives an overview of its design and construction history, evaluates each ship's effectiveness, and outlines their combat careers. The various modifications and refits Essex-class carriers underwent from the 1940s onward are also presented.

This book is the second in a new series called Warship Design Histories, which covers U.S. warships by class. The first highlighted Fletcher-class destroyers.