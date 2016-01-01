  Loading... Please wait...

Small Wonder: The Amazing Story of the Volkswagen Beetle

Small Wonder: The Amazing Story of the Volkswagen Beetle

Bentley Publishers
9780837601472
0.75 KGS
Usually despatched same working day.
Calculated at checkout
 Product Description

By: Walter Henry Nelson .

In Small Wonder, a story the Chicago Tribune called "entertaining.... A professional job about a professional job," Walter Henry Nelson describes the obstacle course over which the Volkswagen Beetle has traveled. This is the story of the birth, the development, the problems, the fantastic success, the classic ad campaign, the mystique - the whole story of the Volkswagen in a fast-moving, entertaining volume. Nelson answers honestly questions about the Volkswagen, from Hitler's motives for building a "people's car" to the initial failure of the car in the U.S. market.

Small Wonder is a tribute to the craftsmanship and built-in honesty of the Beetle, traits that, to this day, keep millions of Beetles still on the road - and even more in people's hearts and memories.

 

Other Details

Publisher Code:
RB-GVSW
ISBN 10:
0837601479
ISBN 13:
 
Published:
1998
Dimensions:
140x210mm
Pages:
378
Illustrations:
Soft Bound, b/w ill
Barcode:
9780837601472
 

