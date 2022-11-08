IconiCars Volkswagen Beetle

Description

Everything there is to know about the iconic car: from technology to design, lifestyle, film, celebrities, and history

The classic car from every angle: how a small car became a huge legend

A new perspective and a sense of nostalgia: the perfect gift, not just for classic car fans

A classic, an icon, and much more than just a car. For many owners, the VW Beetle was practically a member of the family. For 65 years, the favourite car with its friendly exterior was a major part of the history of mobility.

This fascinating book is a wonderful journey through time: emotional, nostalgic, and fascinating. From the very first model in 1938 to the final Beetle to roll off the production line in Mexico in 2003, from Herbie the iconic movie Beetle to quirky design variations, from the Beetle amphibious vehicle to the Beetle police convertible, we all associate this iconic car with a host of memories and even more emotions. And if you spend enough time leafing through this volume, you might just hear the distinctive sound of the boxer engine..

Additional Information

Book Title:
IconiCars Volkswagen Beetle
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
160
Author:
Elmar Brummer
