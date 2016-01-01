  Loading... Please wait...

The Official History of The Great Race Bathurst 50 Years

The Great Race Bathurst 50 Years

  • The Great Race Bathurst 50 Years
 Product Description

50 years of Bathurst 500/1000 - The Great Race. Hardbound, 2013, ISBN: 9340601001169

560, Pages

Australia's Greatest Motor Race 50 Years at Bathurst. This book is the fourth historical compilation - others being the 20, 30 and 40 year books which all sold out very quickly to an enthusiastic and appreciative market.

This new book of over 500 pages details the 50 year History of the running of The Great Race at Bathurst.

This huge volume is the definitive history and a collectors must.

