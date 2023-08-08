Gelding Street Press

Bathurst - 60 Years of the Great Race

Description

The gruelling Bathurst 1000 is a race like no other: from the early days 60 years ago when ordinary road cars were pitted against one another in the toughest test imaginable to todays ultra-professional Supercars. Its the Melbourne Cup of Australian motor racing.
Every one of those first 60 years is captured here in great pictures and fast-moving anecdotes.
Follow all legends - Brock, Moffat, Lowndes, Johnson, Skaife, Perkins, Grice, Whincup, Murphy, McLaughlin, Van Gisbergen and many more - around the Mount Panorama circuit.

Additional Information

Book Title:
Bathurst - 60 Years of the Great Race
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
256
Author:
Various
