Description
The gruelling Bathurst 1000 is a race like no other: from the early days 60 years ago when ordinary road cars were pitted against one another in the toughest test imaginable to todays ultra-professional Supercars. Its the Melbourne Cup of Australian motor racing.
Every one of those first 60 years is captured here in great pictures and fast-moving anecdotes.
Follow all legends - Brock, Moffat, Lowndes, Johnson, Skaife, Perkins, Grice, Whincup, Murphy, McLaughlin, Van Gisbergen and many more - around the Mount Panorama circuit.
Additional Information
|
Condition Sync Code:
|
1000
|
Book Title:
|
Bathurst - 60 Years of the Great Race
|
Language:
|
English
|
Format:
|
Hardcover
|
Publication Year:
|
2023
|
Pages:
|
256
|
Author:
|
Various
|
Sync Category Code:
|
261186