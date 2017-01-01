  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

U-Boote 1935-45: The History of The Kriegsmarine U-Boats

Hover over image to zoom

Histoire & Collections
US$57.75
Stock Code SKU:
9782908182422
Condition:
Used
Weight:
1.50 KGS
Availability:
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author: Jean-Philippe Dallies-Labourdette,Hardbound, 144 Pages, ISBN: 9782908182422 - First Edition, 1996**RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the U-Boote 1935-45: The History of The Kriegsmarine U-Boats to your wish list.