100 Dream Cars - The Best of "My Ride" (A.J. Baime, Foreword by Mario Andretti)

This collection of stories profiling one hundred beautiful vehicles (and their owners) is the ultimate gift book for car lovers.

New York Times best-selling author and popular Wall Street Journal "My Ride" columnist A.J. Baime selects the one hundred cars, motorcycles, and other vehicles to fill the dream garage.

Stunning photography and Baime's engaging essays celebrate everything drivers love about their cars--from technical specifications to satisfy gearheads to intangibles like a driver's relationship with his or her car--making it truly "my ride."

You want fast? Step on the gas in a Koenigsegg CCX, '87 Lamborghini, or 1970 Pontiac GTO. You want classic? Here are the keys to a '62 Corvette, '57 Thunderbird, or 1930 BMW--the oldest Bimmer in the United States. You want cool? Take a '64 Shelby Cobra, Tesla Model X, or Aston Martin Vulcan for a spin. You want one-of-a-kind? How about a '52 Seagrave fire truck, '73 VW Thing, or the Batmobile?

You also get to meet the owners. There's the story of a pizza-delivery man who dodges polar bears in his Hyundai in Barrow, Alaska; an NBA star who endures Los Angeles traffic by having his Tesla drive for him; and a retired Kentucky entrepreneur with a 22-foot-long 1937 Cadillac, which he calls "the biggest, baddest car that could exist."

A.J. Baime is author of numerous books, including Go Like Hell: Ford, Ferrari, and Their Battle for Speed and Glory at Le Mans. He is also a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal.

The name Mario Andretti is synonymous with speed. He is the only driver ever to win the Indianapolis 500, Daytona 500, and the Formula One World Championship.

