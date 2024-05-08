Mario Andretti (Bernard Asset)

Printed in a limited and numbered run of 1000 copies.

Following the resounding success of the books dedicated to Michael Schumacher and Jacques Laffite, the third volume of the “By Bernard Asset” series provides the opportunity to find more about another legend: Mario Andretti!

Very few drivers enjoy such an immaculate image or have such charisma, and we are not even talking of his track record…

As a tribute to his F1 career, the book adopts the famous black and gold livery.

Bernard Asset once again gave us access to his lifework and together with him we have selected fantastic pictures of Mario. They are matched with original testimonies that open the door to a more in-depth understanding of who Mario Andretti really is.

144 pages book, English and French language

Printing in quadri HR UV tram 240

Size : 24 x 22 cm

Reinforced cover finish carton 30/10th

Paper Symbol matt 170 g/m², coated shiny lamination

Hardcover: Stitched booklets

Protecting sleeve

Numbered metallic sticker

Numbered picture print by Bernard Asset