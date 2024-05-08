Red Runner

Mario Andretti (Bernard Asset)

$200.00
Description

Printed in a limited and numbered run of 1000 copies.

Following the resounding success of the books dedicated to Michael Schumacher and Jacques Laffite, the third volume of the “By Bernard Asset” series provides the opportunity to find more about another legend: Mario Andretti!

Very few drivers enjoy such an immaculate image or have such charisma, and we are not even talking of his track record…

As a tribute to his F1 career, the book adopts the famous black and gold livery.

Bernard Asset once again gave us access to his lifework and together with him we have selected fantastic pictures of Mario. They are matched with original testimonies that open the door to a more in-depth understanding of who Mario Andretti really is.

144 pages book, English and French language

Printing in quadri HR UV tram 240
Size : 24 x 22 cm
Reinforced cover finish carton 30/10th
Paper Symbol matt 170 g/m², coated shiny lamination
Hardcover: Stitched booklets
Protecting sleeve
Numbered metallic sticker
Numbered picture print by Bernard Asset

Jacques Laffite (Bernard Asset)
Jacques Laffite (Bernard Asset)

Printed in a limited and numbered run of 1000 copies. After the huge success of the book dedicated to Michael Schumacher, Bernard Asset told us he had established special friendships with several...
Michael Schumacher (Bernard Asset)
Michael Schumacher (Bernard Asset)

Printed in a limited and numbered run of 1000 copies. When the legendary photographer Bernard Asset asked us to edit his photo-album about Michael Schumacher, we accepted with great enthusiasm. But...