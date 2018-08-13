101 Jeep Performance Projects (James j. Weber)

SKU:
9780760331644
UPC:
9780760331644
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
1.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • 101 Jeep Performance Projects
  • 101 Jeep Performance Projects (James j. Weber)
  • 101 Jeep Performance Projects
  • 101 Jeep Performance Projects
  • 101 Jeep Performance Projects (James j. Weber)
  • 101 Jeep Performance Projects
$89.95

Description

Routine maintenance.  Easy bolt-on projects.  Complicated engine swaps.  If you’re driving a Jeep--commuting to work or venturing off-road--you want to get the maximum performance, and this book shows you how.  Aftermarket accessories and upgrades, suspension adjustments, engine and transmission swaps--101 Jeep Performance Projects  walks you through these projects and many more. With detailed text, full color photos, spec boxes describing the difficulty level, estimated cost and time, and tools needed for each project, this is the book any Jeep enthusiast needs--to keep a Jeep a peak performance, on or off-road.

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
101 Sportbike Performance Project 101 Sportbike Performance Project Back Cover

Motorbooks

101 Sportbike Performance Projects

$69.99
Author: Evans Brasfield, ISBN: 9780760313312, 256 pages, paperback, published in 2004 • Basic Maintenance• Installing Aftermarket Performance Accessories• Suspension Setup• Fuel...
$69.99
Out of stock