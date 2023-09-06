CT-681 | 9781613256923 | 1966 Pontiac GTO: Muscle Cars In Detail No. 13

Learn how to maximize your profits and savings when buying and selling collector cars! The dealership model is an American institution, and auction houses can trace their roots back to the days of dusty cattle sales. Both have remained unchanged. Since the early 2000s, the internet has shaken up these legacy methods of finding, buying, and selling vintage cars, as a global online marketplace that is open to anyone. CarTech, in conjunction with Patrick Krook of REV! Muscle Cars, introduces a proven process drawn from 20 years of experience building some of the world’s most significant classic car collections. Whether you are a first-time buyer or an established collector, this book shows you how to locate and buy your dream collector car stress free. Get the car you are expecting every time, creating positive cash flow and keeping the hobby fun for years to come. Inside this book is an easy-to-follow, heavily illustrated step-by-step method to find, evaluate, negotiate, close, fund, and take delivery of a collector car safely over the internet without leaving your living room. It also includes how to avoid costly purchase mistakes, such as overpaying, fakes, or buying someone else’s headache. Better yet, it delves into details about how to always sell out of advantage, minimizing the overall amount you invest as you build your collection over time. Lastly, it provides all the tools you need for buying and selling when you have that person-to-person driveway transaction. Why spend tens of thousands of dollars on dealership retail markup, auction fees, and failed purchases when you can obtain your dream car, keep more money in your pocket, and spend more quality time enjoying the hobby? How to Buy and Sell Collector Cars takes you from being a novice to a seasoned buyer/seller while you enjoy the adventure of car collecting.