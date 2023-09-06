Cartech Books

1966 Pontiac GTO - Muscle Cars In Detail No. 13

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781613256923
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$55.90
Frequently bought together:

Description

CT-681 | 9781613256923 | 1966 Pontiac GTO: Muscle Cars In Detail No. 13

Learn how to maximize your profits and savings when buying and selling collector cars! The dealership model is an American institution, and auction houses can trace their roots back to the days of dusty cattle sales. Both have remained unchanged. Since the early 2000s, the internet has shaken up these legacy methods of finding, buying, and selling vintage cars, as a global online marketplace that is open to anyone. CarTech, in conjunction with Patrick Krook of REV! Muscle Cars, introduces a proven process drawn from 20 years of experience building some of the world’s most significant classic car collections. Whether you are a first-time buyer or an established collector, this book shows you how to locate and buy your dream collector car stress free. Get the car you are expecting every time, creating positive cash flow and keeping the hobby fun for years to come. Inside this book is an easy-to-follow, heavily illustrated step-by-step method to find, evaluate, negotiate, close, fund, and take delivery of a collector car safely over the internet without leaving your living room. It also includes how to avoid costly purchase mistakes, such as overpaying, fakes, or buying someone else’s headache. Better yet, it delves into details about how to always sell out of advantage, minimizing the overall amount you invest as you build your collection over time. Lastly, it provides all the tools you need for buying and selling when you have that person-to-person driveway transaction. Why spend tens of thousands of dollars on dealership retail markup, auction fees, and failed purchases when you can obtain your dream car, keep more money in your pocket, and spend more quality time enjoying the hobby? How to Buy and Sell Collector Cars takes you from being a novice to a seasoned buyer/seller while you enjoy the adventure of car collecting.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
1966 Pontiac GTO - Muscle Cars In Detail No. 13
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
96
Author:
David Bonaskiewich
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Pontiac Firebird, Trans Am and GTO Pontiac Firebird, Trans Am and GTO
Add to Cart

Pontiac Firebird, Trans Am and GTO

Cartech Books

$59.95
By: by The Best of Hot Rod Magazine . Each month Hot Rod magazine leads the way with serious technical information indispensable to the performance enthusiast. With the release of each subsequent...
Chevrolet Muscle Cars 1966 - 1971 Chevrolet Muscle Cars 1966 - 1971
Add to Cart

Chevrolet Muscle Cars 1966 - 1971

Brooklands Books

$59.95
By: Brooklands Books . This book contains over 20 articles on the Chevrolet Muscle Cars from 1966-1971. Models include, the Chevelle SS350, 396, 454 and Malibu, Caprice, Impala SS 427, M6A, Corvair,...
Pontiac GTO Muscle Portfolio 1964 - 1974 Pontiac GTO Muscle Portfolio 1964 - 1974
Add to Cart

Pontiac GTO Muscle Portfolio 1964 - 1974

Brooklands Books

$89.95
By: Brooklands Books . Starting life in 1964 as an option on Pontiac's Tempest line, GTO took muscle car performance to he levels that young people could afford. Through the middle 1960s GTO power...
1971 Plymouth 'Cuda Muscle Cars In Detail No.2 (9781613252970) 1971 Plymouth 'Cuda Muscle Cars In Detail No.2 (9781613252970)
Add to Cart

1971 Plymouth 'Cuda Muscle Cars In Detail No.2

Cartech Books

$95.00
Author: Ola Nilsson, Softbound, 95 Pages, CT576, ISBN: 9781613252970, First Edition, 2017 When the Barracuda arrived in the Plymouth lineup in mid-1964, it was given an unbearable task: to...
1964 Pontiac GTO Muscle Cars In Detail No 8
Add to Cart

1964 Pontiac GTO Muscle Cars In Detail No 8

Cartech Books

$45.00
Author: david Bonaskiewich, Softbound, 96 Pages, CT590, ISBN: 9781613253205, First Edition, 2017 By the mid-1960s, the American automotive market was yearning for faster, more responsive, and...