1969 -1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429: Muscle Cars In Detail No. 7

Not to be outdone by Chrysler, Ford had to build and field its own race-duty big-block to compete with the 426 Hemi in drag and stock car racing. In competition trim, the Boss 429 powered Ford and Mercury stock cars to victory in NASCAR and the Mustang to many wins in drag racing. With this exclusive racing pedigree, the Boss 429 is among the most valuable and rare Mustangs ever built.

The project was the brainchild of Bunkie Knudsen, noted stylist Larry Shinoda, and other talented Ford personnel. The semi-hemi Boss 429 was so large, it couldn't fit in the small Mustang, so Kar-Kraft, a specialty car builder, had to shoehorn the engine into the compact Mustang fastback. Author Dan Burrill gives you the straight story on the Boss 429, its special equipment, 429 engine, 4-speed Toploader transmission, interior appointments, paint codes, and options. Also featured is the exciting story of developing this monumental engine, engineering the components and parts to fit the engine and chassis, and assembling the cars.

Each volume in the In Detail Series provides an introduction and historical overview, an explanation of the design and concepts involved in creating the car, a look at marketing and promotion, an in-depth study of all hardware and available options, and an examination of where the car is on the market today. Also included are paint and option codes, VIN and build tag decoders, as well as production numbers.

Pages: 96

Size: 8.25 X 9 (inches)

Format: Paperback

Illustrations: 124 color

Publisher: CarTech

ISBN: 9781613253168

Product Code: CT587

Table of Content:

Dedication

Acknowledgments

Introduction



Chapter 1: The Boss Project and Vehicle Identification

Vehicle and Engine Identification

Selecting the Mustang

Kar-Kraft: Ford’s Factory Speed Shop

Selling the Boss 429 Mustang

Limited Options List



Chapter 2: The Engine

Engine Variations

Rotating Assembly

Solid Lifter Conversion

Intake and Exhaust

Dry-Deck Cylinder Heads

Toploader 4-Speed Transmission



Chapter 3: Chassis and Suspension

Assembly Line Program

Suspension

Rear Suspension

Wheels



Chapter 4: In Competition

Engine Development

Total Performance

Drag Racing





Chapter 5: Dealer Options and Model Year Changes

Accessories and Options

Model Year Changes



Appendix: Boss 429 Details and Specifications