1969 -1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429: Muscle Cars In Detail No. 7

SKU:
9781613253168
UPC:
9781613253168
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched the same day from Sydney Australia
Weight:
0.60 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • 1969 -1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429: Muscle Cars In Detail No. 7
  • 1969 -1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429: Muscle Cars In Detail No. 7
  • 1969 -1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429: Muscle Cars In Detail No. 7
  • 1969 -1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429: Muscle Cars In Detail No. 7
$49.95

Description

Not to be outdone by Chrysler, Ford had to build and field its own race-duty big-block to compete with the 426 Hemi in drag and stock car racing. In competition trim, the Boss 429 powered Ford and Mercury stock cars to victory in NASCAR and the Mustang to many wins in drag racing. With this exclusive racing pedigree, the Boss 429 is among the most valuable and rare Mustangs ever built.

The project was the brainchild of Bunkie Knudsen, noted stylist Larry Shinoda, and other talented Ford personnel. The semi-hemi Boss 429 was so large, it couldn't fit in the small Mustang, so Kar-Kraft, a specialty car builder, had to shoehorn the engine into the compact Mustang fastback. Author Dan Burrill gives you the straight story on the Boss 429, its special equipment, 429 engine, 4-speed Toploader transmission, interior appointments, paint codes, and options. Also featured is the exciting story of developing this monumental engine, engineering the components and parts to fit the engine and chassis, and assembling the cars.

Each volume in the In Detail Series provides an introduction and historical overview, an explanation of the design and concepts involved in creating the car, a look at marketing and promotion, an in-depth study of all hardware and available options, and an examination of where the car is on the market today. Also included are paint and option codes, VIN and build tag decoders, as well as production numbers.

Pages: 96
Size: 8.25 X 9 (inches)
Format: Paperback
Illustrations: 124 color
Publisher: CarTech
ISBN: 9781613253168
Product Code: CT587

Table of Content:

Dedication 
Acknowledgments 
Introduction 

Chapter 1: The Boss Project and Vehicle Identification 
Vehicle and Engine Identification 
Selecting the Mustang 
Kar-Kraft: Ford’s Factory Speed Shop 
Selling the Boss 429 Mustang 
Limited Options List 

Chapter 2: The Engine 
Engine Variations 
Rotating Assembly 
Solid Lifter Conversion 
Intake and Exhaust 
Dry-Deck Cylinder Heads 
Toploader 4-Speed Transmission 

Chapter 3: Chassis and Suspension 
Assembly Line Program 
Suspension 
Rear Suspension 
Wheels 

Chapter 4: In Competition 
Engine Development
Total Performance 
Drag Racing 


Chapter 5: Dealer Options and Model Year Changes
Accessories and Options 
Model Year Changes 

Appendix: Boss 429 Details and Specifications 

View AllClose

Related Products