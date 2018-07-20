1969 -1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429: Muscle Cars In Detail No. 7

Description
Not to be outdone by Chrysler, Ford had to build and field its own race-duty big-block to compete with the 426 Hemi in drag and stock car racing. In competition trim, the Boss 429 powered Ford and Mercury stock cars to victory in NASCAR and the Mustang to many wins in drag racing. With this exclusive racing pedigree, the Boss 429 is among the most valuable and rare Mustangs ever built.
The project was the brainchild of Bunkie Knudsen, noted stylist Larry Shinoda, and other talented Ford personnel. The semi-hemi Boss 429 was so large, it couldn't fit in the small Mustang, so Kar-Kraft, a specialty car builder, had to shoehorn the engine into the compact Mustang fastback. Author Dan Burrill gives you the straight story on the Boss 429, its special equipment, 429 engine, 4-speed Toploader transmission, interior appointments, paint codes, and options. Also featured is the exciting story of developing this monumental engine, engineering the components and parts to fit the engine and chassis, and assembling the cars.
Each volume in the In Detail Series provides an introduction and historical overview, an explanation of the design and concepts involved in creating the car, a look at marketing and promotion, an in-depth study of all hardware and available options, and an examination of where the car is on the market today. Also included are paint and option codes, VIN and build tag decoders, as well as production numbers.
Pages: 96
Size: 8.25 X 9 (inches)
Format: Paperback
Illustrations: 124 color
Publisher: CarTech
ISBN: 9781613253168
Product Code: CT587
Table of Content:
Dedication
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Chapter 1: The Boss Project and Vehicle Identification
Vehicle and Engine Identification
Selecting the Mustang
Kar-Kraft: Ford’s Factory Speed Shop
Selling the Boss 429 Mustang
Limited Options List
Chapter 2: The Engine
Engine Variations
Rotating Assembly
Solid Lifter Conversion
Intake and Exhaust
Dry-Deck Cylinder Heads
Toploader 4-Speed Transmission
Chapter 3: Chassis and Suspension
Assembly Line Program
Suspension
Rear Suspension
Wheels
Chapter 4: In Competition
Engine Development
Total Performance
Drag Racing
Chapter 5: Dealer Options and Model Year Changes
Accessories and Options
Model Year Changes
Appendix: Boss 429 Details and Specifications