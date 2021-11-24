50 Greatest James Bond Cars (007) (Ben Robinson)

Hardcover, Published in 2020, 120 pages

50 legendary cars from 25 movies! Includes the cars from the newest No Time to Die movie starring Daniel Craig and Rami Malek.

The vehicles featured in this book were driven by - or pursued - the world's most celebrated spy. Stylish, fast, and specially equipped with state-of-the art gadgets, each is rendered in full colour showing the key features that set them among the world's greatest cars.

With facts and figures plus their key scenes and stunts, these are the cars that made Bond movie history.

The James Bond film series is one of the longest continually-running film series in history, having been in on-going production from 1962 to the present. In that time Eon Productions has produced 24 films, with the 25th - No Time to Die releasing Spring 2020. With a combined gross of over $7 billion to date, the films produced by Eon constitute the fifth-highest-grossing film series. Six actors have portrayed 007 in the series, the latest being Daniel Craig.