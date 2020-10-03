Magneto Issue 3 Autumn 2019 - The 50 Greatest Concept Cars Ever

$55.00
Description

Features The Italian Job / Bentleys Lost Corniche / Norbert Singer On Porsche 917 / Bugatti EB110s SC / New Stratos

Bentley
Bentley's recreated one-off 1939 Corniche and its futuristic new concept car.

Ford vs Ford vs Ford
Norbert Singer
The father of the Porsche 917, 935, 956 and 962.

Aston Martin Works
Old Cars, New Tech
How scanning, 3D printing and CFD are changing the way we work with historic cars.

Aston Martin Works
New Stratos
An exclusive drive of the Stratos evocation by Manifattura Automobili Torino.

Aston Martin Works
Bugatti EB110S
Exclusive on one of the most important EB110 variants as it returns to the public eye.


Stirling Moss
How he changed the racing world.


Concept Cars
The 50 greatest concept cars ever made.


The Italian Job
Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.


Ferrari F40
Its current position in the market, and how to buy one.


Plus much more!

 

