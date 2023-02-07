Description
50 Years of The Formula Ford Festival” by Alan Bowles & Darren Banks is the story of the late-season race meeting that has traditionally crowned the Formula Ford series of races each year.
This book is a collection of memories, reminiscences, and tributes with 52 of those involved at one time or another making their contributions. Graceful tributes are given to some drivers who sadly lost their lives.
Additional Information
1000
Book Title:
50 Years of The Formula Ford Festival
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
176
Author:
Alan Bowles, Darren Banks
261186