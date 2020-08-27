One Formula - 50 years of Car Design (Gordon Murray)

One Formula - 50 years of car design

by Porter Press International

First Edition

Author: Philip Porter, Specification: Two-book set, slip-cased, 948 page extent, 1,200+ illustrations, 300 x 300 mm

Motoring Awards 2019 finalistA close collaboration between the legendary automotive designer Gordon Murray and award-winning author Philip Porter, One Formula is a two-volume blockbuster that has taken more than two years to complete. Covering in detail every one of Murray's 70+ designs, including those he never built, the books are comprehensive, detailed, punchy and fascinating.

Apart from the design story, much of it in Murray's own words, the books are packed with illustrations from his extraordinary archives, including pages from his notebooks, original sketches, correspondence, drawings and behind-the-scenes photographs. These are supplemented by stunning period racing shots by many leading motoring photographers.

The range and breadth of Gordon Murray's automotive designs is unique: from World Championship-winning Formula 1 cars to his extraordinary flat-packed vehicle for Africa, from his pre-eminent McLaren F1 supercar to brilliant tiny city cars, from the first sports car he built himself to his revolutionary iStream manufacturing system, it is all in these two heavy and ultra stylish volumes.