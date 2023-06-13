EVRO Publishing

50 Years with Ferraris

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781910505823
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.35 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$140.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Photographer Neill Bruces story of a lifetime working with Maranello Concessionaires

This book takes the reader behind the scenes at Maranello Concessionaires Ltd, Britain’s famous Surrey-based importer of Ferraris founded by Colonel Ronnie Hoare. When Neill Bruce first photographed a Ferrari road car, a Dino 246 GT, in 1971, his work so impressed the powers-that-be at Maranello Concessionaires that they commissioned him to do all their promotional photography thereafter. Whether shooting production cars, factory scenes or motor show stands, he has been in Ferrari’s orbit ever since. In this illustrated memoir of his 50 years with Ferraris, he presents some of his best pictures — the great majority in colour — and tells engaging stories about how they came about, including some of the mishaps along the way. All Ferrari enthusiasts will be captivated by this delightful book.

-Top-quality photography, originally shot on large-format film and reproduced to today’s highest standards on gloss art paper.

-Road cars of the 1970s, including Dino 246 GT, 365 GTC4, 365 GTB4 ‘Daytona’, 365 GT4 Berlinetta Boxer, 308 GT4 2+2 and 308 GTB

-Evocative photography of a visit to the Maranello factory in 1973, including a meeting with Enzo Ferrari and tours of the main factory, Scaglietti’s body-manufacturing facility and the Fiorano test track.

-Road cars of the 1980s, including 400i, BB 512i, Mondial QV Cabriolet, Testarossa, 288 GTO and 328 GTB.

-Inside the Maranello Concessionaires workshops, showing all sorts of fascinating scenes such as servicing, body repair and the paint shop.

-Road cars of the 1990s, including F40, 412, 348 ts, Mondial t, 512 TR, 456 GT 2+2 and 348 Spider.

-Insights into the techniques and procedures involved in car photography.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
50 Years with Ferraris
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
192
Author:
Neill Bruce
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
50 Years of Ferrari DVD 50 Years of Ferrari DVD

50 Years of Ferrari DVD

Duke Video

$49.95
  Other Details Publisher Code: DMDVDB153 ISBN 10:   ISBN 13: 5017559031534
Four Seasons at Ferrari: The Lauda Years Four Seasons at Ferrari: The Lauda Years
Add to Cart

Four Seasons at Ferrari - The Lauda Years

Breedon Books

$150.00
By: Alan Henry . THIS penetrating and dramatic account of a pivotal era in the history of Ferrari's legendary Grand Prix team centres round the relationship between the pushy and ambitious young Niki...
Out of stock
Patrick Tambay: The Ferrari Years Patrick Tambay: The Ferrari Years Back Cover

Patrick Tambay - The Ferrari Years

EVRO Publishing

$189.95
By Author: Patrick Tambay with Massimo Burbi, Hardbound. 300 Pages, ISBN: 9781910505120, 1st Edition, April, 2016 This is the emotional story of Patrick Tambay's rollercoaster Formula 1 ride...
Out of stock
Ferrari: The Golden Years (Ferrari Gli anni d'oro) (9788879116749) Ferrari: The Golden Years (Ferrari Gli anni d'oro) (9788879116749)

Ferrari - The Golden Years (Ferrari Gli anni d'oro)

Giorgio NADA Editore

$285.00
Leonardo Acerbi, ISBN: 9788879116749, Published by Georgio Nada Editore in May 2017, Hardback, 320 pages To mark the 70th anniversary of Ferrari, this book does not wish to be a new story about...
Ferrari 1960-1965 - The Hallowed Years
Add to Cart

Ferrari 1960-1965 - The Hallowed Years

EVRO Publishing

$195.00
The subject of this book is Ferrari’s racing history from 1960 to 1965, a period that was one of the most successful in the marque’s history so far. In this era, which began with completion of the...