Ferrari - 75 Years (Dennis Adler)

Celebrate 75 years of Ferrari with this complete, fascinating, and stunningly illustrated history highlighting the company's legendary sports cars and their worldwide influence.

A stellar combination of beauty, engineering, racing success, exclusivity, and Italian flair combine to make Ferrari the world's most legendary carmaker. All these traits coalesce in the form of Ferrari's road cars. No other sports car manufacturer has so consistently set the bar for style and performance. It's a near unbroken 75-year run of automotive hits

The 125S in 1947

The versatile 340 in the 1950s

The stunning 250s and 275s of the 1960s

The Daytona in the 1970s

The shocking F40 in the 1990s

The modern era's outrageous hypercars like the Enzo, F8, and LaFerrari

Ferrari: 75 Years dives deep into Ferrari's sports car history beginning in 1947, but also examines Enzo Ferrari's early career with Alfa-Romeo before he launched his legendary company.

Automotive historian and photographer Dennis Adler offers Ferrari owners and fans a full and fascinating picture of Maranello's 75 years of sports car manufacturing. Adler's detailed text is accompanied by his breathtaking photography and supplemented by important historic images.

For 75 years, Ferrari has created high-performance automotive works of art to fire the imaginations of car lovers and performance enthusiasts the world over. Ferrari: 75 Years provides an inspiring and illuminating look back at this history.