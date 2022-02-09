Ferrari - 75 Years (Dennis Adler)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780760372098
UPC:
9780760372098
MPN:
9780760372098
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
1.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$80.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Celebrate 75 years of Ferrari with this complete, fascinating, and stunningly illustrated history highlighting the company's legendary sports cars and their worldwide influence.

A stellar combination of beauty, engineering, racing success, exclusivity, and Italian flair combine to make Ferrari the world's most legendary carmaker. All these traits coalesce in the form of Ferrari's road cars. No other sports car manufacturer has so consistently set the bar for style and performance. It's a near unbroken 75-year run of automotive hits

  • The 125S in 1947 
  • The versatile 340 in the 1950s 
  • The stunning 250s and 275s of the 1960s 
  • The Daytona in the 1970s 
  • The shocking F40 in the 1990s 
  • The modern era's outrageous hypercars like the Enzo, F8, and LaFerrari

Ferrari: 75 Years dives deep into Ferrari's sports car history beginning in 1947, but also examines Enzo Ferrari's early career with Alfa-Romeo before he launched his legendary company.

Automotive historian and photographer Dennis Adler offers Ferrari owners and fans a full and fascinating picture of Maranello's 75 years of sports car manufacturing. Adler's detailed text is accompanied by his breathtaking photography and supplemented by important historic images.

For 75 years, Ferrari has created high-performance automotive works of art to fire the imaginations of car lovers and performance enthusiasts the world over. Ferrari: 75 Years provides an inspiring and illuminating look back at this history.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Ferrari - 75 Years
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
336
Author:
Dennis Adler
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
50 Years of Ferrari DVD 50 Years of Ferrari DVD

50 Years of Ferrari DVD

Duke Video

$49.95
  Other Details Publisher Code: DMDVDB153 ISBN 10:   ISBN 13: 5017559031534
Patrick Tambay: The Ferrari Years Patrick Tambay: The Ferrari Years Back Cover
Add to Cart

Patrick Tambay - The Ferrari Years

EVRO Publishing

$189.95
By Author: Patrick Tambay with Massimo Burbi, Hardbound. 300 Pages, ISBN: 9781910505120, 1st Edition, April, 2016 This is the emotional story of Patrick Tambay's rollercoaster Formula 1 ride...
Ferrari 70 Years (9780760351895) Ferrari 70 Years (9780760351895) - back
Add to Cart

Ferrari 70 Years (Dennis Adler)

Motorbooks

$79.95
Author: Dennis Adler, Hardbound, 298 Pages, ISBN: 9780760351895, First Published, 2016 IN 1947, Enzo Ferrari rolled his first car out of the Maranello factory gates and changed the sports-car...
Porsche The Classic Era (Dennis Adler) Porsche The Classic Era (Dennis Adler)
Add to Cart

Porsche The Classic Era (Dennis Adler)

Motorbooks

$79.95
Author: Dennis Adler, ISBN: 9780760351901, Hardcover, Published in 2016, 285 pages Porsche: The Classic Era offers something for all Stuttgart enthusiasts and those interested in automotive...
Out of stock
Ferrari: The Golden Years (Ferrari Gli anni d’oro) (9788879116749) Ferrari: The Golden Years (Ferrari Gli anni d’oro) (9788879116749)

Ferrari - The Golden Years (Ferrari Gli anni d'oro)

Giorgio NADA Editore

$285.00
Leonardo Acerbi, ISBN: 9788879116749, Published by Georgio Nada Editore in May 2017, Hardback, 320 pages To mark the 70th anniversary of Ferrari, this book does not wish to be a new story about...