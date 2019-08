Incredible miniature Porsches, photographed in 'real-world' settings - each model is 1/43rd scale

All of the eight 911 generation in 99 models, among them the Porsche 'Fledermaus' (prototype TS 901), Porsche 901/911 and the Porsche 911 Carrera S (Porsche 992)

Handy Porsche compendium, in chronical order from 1962 to 2019

Informative, historical and technical details to each and every model

ISBN: 9783667116550