A Cat to Kill For (G.W. Miller, 9781787114098)

A new mystery novel that features a classic car dealer, a girl with Aspergers, and involves a legendary Jaguar car.

Models Covered: Jaguar E-Type, Morgan, Alfa Romeo Spider; Jaguar F-type

An intriguing murder mystery set in the world of classic cars

Meet Gavin: a chivalrous, old-fashioned kind of guy, and a keen car enthusiast …

. and Emily: a quirky young woman with Asperger’s

This intrepid couple investigate the mystery, with a touch of humour and romantic comedy

Their search for the murderer amongst the members of a car club is full of suspense and thrills

Set in the scenic part of upstate New York, where Gavin’s dealership in Watkins Glen provides the perfect base

A white-knuckle ride of a story, full of twists and turns

The colorful cast of suspects will have readers guessing right up to the end

A warm-hearted mystery, that will appeal to both murder mystery fans and classic car enthusiasts

Description

When a classic car dealer learns that the client who commissioned him to restore a seemingly ordinary old Jaguar has been found dead, he joins with the victim’s quirky sister to investigate. They are drawn into a dangerous world in search of a murderer ...

Synopsis

Gavin Campbell runs a small and struggling classic car dealership in the historic village of Watkins Glen, New York.

When Gavin goes to look at an old Jaguar E-Type for a client he senses that there’s something unusual about the car. He also senses that there’s something very unusual about the client’s sister, Emily, who has come along with him.

After bringing the car back to his workshop for restoration Gavin learns that the owner has died in an apparent accident, but has reason to be suspicious about the death, particularly as a mysterious stranger seems desperate to buy the car. Emily also has reason to believe that her brother was murdered, and the two join forces to investigate.

Quirky romance develops as Gavin and Emily, who is affected by Asperger syndrome, infiltrate a car club and play a dangerous game of cat and mouse amid its snobbish and potentially murderous members.

If you like captivating adventure, eccentric characters, and a healthy dose of romantic comedy you’re sure to enjoy this mystery.

A Cat to Kill For By G.W. Miller

Paperback • 21x14.8cm • 176 pages • 0 pictures

ISBN: 978-1-787114-09-8