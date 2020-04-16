A Cat to Kill For (G.W. Miller, 9781787114098)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781787114098
UPC:
9781787114098
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.40 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • A Cat to Kill For (G.W. Miller, 9781787114098)
  • A Cat to Kill For (G.W. Miller, 9781787114098)
$25.00
Frequently bought together:
Add all to cart

Description

A new mystery novel that features a classic car dealer, a girl with Aspergers, and involves a legendary Jaguar car.
Models Covered: Jaguar E-Type, Morgan, Alfa Romeo Spider; Jaguar F-type

  • An intriguing murder mystery set in the world of classic cars
  • Meet Gavin: a chivalrous, old-fashioned kind of guy, and a keen car enthusiast …
  • . and Emily: a quirky young woman with Asperger’s
  • This intrepid couple investigate the mystery, with a touch of humour and romantic comedy
  • Their search for the murderer amongst the members of a car club is full of suspense and thrills
  • Set in the scenic part of upstate New York, where Gavin’s dealership in Watkins Glen provides the perfect base
  • A white-knuckle ride of a story, full of twists and turns
  • The colorful cast of suspects will have readers guessing right up to the end
  • A warm-hearted mystery, that will appeal to both murder mystery fans and classic car enthusiasts

Description

When a classic car dealer learns that the client who commissioned him to restore a seemingly ordinary old Jaguar has been found dead, he joins with the victim’s quirky sister to investigate. They are drawn into a dangerous world in search of a murderer ...

Synopsis

Gavin Campbell runs a small and struggling classic car dealership in the historic village of Watkins Glen, New York. 
When Gavin goes to look at an old Jaguar E-Type for a client he senses that there’s something unusual about the car. He also senses that there’s something very unusual about the client’s sister, Emily, who has come along with him.
After bringing the car back to his workshop for restoration Gavin learns that the owner has died in an apparent accident, but has reason to be suspicious about the death, particularly as a mysterious stranger seems desperate to buy the car. Emily also has reason to believe that her brother was murdered, and the two join forces to investigate.
Quirky romance develops as Gavin and Emily, who is affected by Asperger syndrome, infiltrate a car club and play a dangerous game of cat and mouse amid its snobbish and potentially murderous members.
If you like captivating adventure, eccentric characters, and a healthy dose of romantic comedy you’re sure to enjoy this mystery.

 

 

 

A Cat to Kill For By G.W. Miller 

Paperback • 21x14.8cm • 176 pages • 0 pictures

ISBN: 978-1-787114-09-8

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Glenn Miller in Britain: Then and Now

Glenn Miller in Britain - Then and Now

After The Battle

$79.95
In this poignant biography, author and Miller aficionado, Chris Way, uses the time-worn "After The Battlle- Then and Now" format to its maximum. This touching tribute to long lost American big band...
The Fast Ones (Peter Miller) (b0000cljyr)
Add to Cart

The Fast Ones (Peter Miller)

$65.00
Author: Peter Miller, Hardbound, 240 Pages, ISBN: b0000cljyr, 1st Edition, 1962 - Second-Hand book in excellent unread condition ! Many books have been written about motor racing by famous drivers,...
Miller - Griffith Borgenson
Add to Cart

Miller - Griffith Borgenson

Motorbooks

$325.00
Author: Griffith Borgenson, Hardbound, 134 Pages, ISBN: 9780879388140, First Edition, 1993**VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**