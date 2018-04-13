A Maroubra Speedway Scrapbook (William Boldiston)

Description

Author: William Boldiston, ISBN: 9780975721292, Paperback, Published in 2018, 308 pages LIMITED to 150 standard copies.

A Maroubra Speedway Scrapbook (William Boldiston) - Recalling Sydney's local short-lived high-speed motor racing circuit.

Foreword written by Michael Daley MP, member for Maroubra, Deputy Leader of the NSW Opposition.

 

A Miscellany of stories, photographs and details about Sydney's spectacular, but tragically short lived Motor Racing Circuit.

Maroubra is an aboriginal word meaning: "The Sound of Thunder"... What a wonderful subtitle for a book about an old speedway!

 

