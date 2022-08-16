Adventures in Ferrari-land Set (Ed Miles, 2022)

The greatest vintage Ferraris carry stories with them, and part of the value of each unique car is the depth and richness of its history. Edwin K. Niles has been buying and selling Ferraris for most of his life, and the more than one hundred that passed through his hands include some of the most storied and rare examples in existence.

This lavish two book set covers the cars and writings of Niles, offering Ferrari enthusiasts an intimate look into the heritage of some of the world's most desirable collectible Ferraris.

In Volume 1, Niles recounts his encounter with each car, touching upon the its history and including colorful stories such as how he discovered a 1954 250 Europa Coupe in an underground storage garage while on holiday in Italy and bought it immediately after the owner took him on a screaming ride through the narrow streets of Rome.

The stories of Ed and his cars take you on a ride through Ferrari history, meeting the historians, collectors, and celebrities who live and breathe the cars that bear the prancing horse.

Volume 1 of this set includes a complete inventory of all the Ferraris owned by Niles, with archival photography, drawings, records, and entertaining stories about each one.

Volume 2 collects Niles’s writings about Ferrari, including his colorful column, “Oldtimer’s Corner,” that ran in the FCA Southwest Region’s Sempre Ferrari. Included on those pages, are accounts of a ring of Italian car counterfeiters, the Berlinetta in the barn, the ill-fated but fast Dino, and more tales of living and loving Ferrari.

In short, if you love and live Ferrari, this two-volume set is a must.