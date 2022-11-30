Aermacchi - Harley-Davidson Motorcycles (Mick Walker)

This book is the third in the Redline books Enthusiasts Series. It tells the story of one of Italy's premiere post-war marques. With a history steeped in aviation, including the MC72 World Speed Record holder and World War II fighters, Aermacchi began building motorcycles in 1950. At the 1956 Milan Show, the futuristic Chimera, an ohv horizontal single with enclosed bodywork was launched. Later in the decade the Chimera was 'undressed' to create some of Italy's best sports and racing machines, including the Ala Verde and the Ala d'Oro. In 1960 Harley Davidson bought 50% of Aermacchi, and then in 1978 the Varese factory was sold to Cagiva. A number of Aermacchi personalities have contributed to this book, giving it additional authority.