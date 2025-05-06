Alfa 75 & Milano - driven to be different (2nd Ed.)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
Alfa75
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Alfa 75 & Milano - driven to be different (2nd Ed.)
  • Alfa 75 & Milano - driven to be different (2nd Ed.)
  • Alfa 75 & Milano - driven to be different (2nd Ed.)
  • Alfa 75 & Milano - driven to be different (2nd Ed.)
  • Alfa 75 & Milano - driven to be different (2nd Ed.)
  • Alfa 75 & Milano - driven to be different (2nd Ed.)
  • Alfa 75 & Milano - driven to be different (2nd Ed.)
  • Alfa 75 & Milano - driven to be different (2nd Ed.)
  • Alfa 75 & Milano - driven to be different (2nd Ed.)
  • Alfa 75 & Milano - driven to be different (2nd Ed.)
  • Alfa 75 & Milano - driven to be different (2nd Ed.)
  • Alfa 75 & Milano - driven to be different (2nd Ed.)
  • Alfa 75 & Milano - driven to be different (2nd Ed.)
  • Alfa 75 & Milano - driven to be different (2nd Ed.)
  • Alfa 75 & Milano - driven to be different (2nd Ed.)
$270.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Alfa Romeo celebrated its 75th birthday by launching the Alfa 75. This was the last Alfa that was designed unsupervised, before Fiat took over the Alfa Romeo factory. It was the last of the classic Alfa Romeos, featuring the traditional layout with the engine in front and the rear-wheel drive transaxle. Equipped with masterpieces in engine design by Giuseppe Busso: the alloy 4-cylinder twin-cam engine and the ‘Arese violin’: the superb sounding, smooth revving V6 power plant.

Alfa 75 & Milano (second edition) is a hard-back full-colour book (250 x 250 mm), written in English and contains 336 pages with over 1000 photos, including concept drawings, prototypes and many unpublished (factory) photos. The book is published with kind permission of the ‘Centro Documentazione Alfa Romeo’ and covers all aspects of the Alfa 75/Milano. Included is the Alfa 75's extensive racing and rallying career with the enthusiastic input and support of Alfa Corse engineer Giorgio Camaschella. He provided fascinating stories and unique photos of the development of the Alfa 75 Evoluzione and the Group A race cars of Alfa Romeo's racing department.

 

CONTENTS:

Alfa 75 Design

Alfa 75 Pilot Plant & Testing

Alfa 75 Production

All Different Versions of the Alfa 75/Milano

Alfa 75 Original Accessories

All Special Versions, including the 75 Sportwagon

Alfa 75 Tuning

Alfa 75 Competition

Alfa 75 Buyers Guide

Numbers & Specifications

and more...

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
- hardcover book published in 2025
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2024
Pages:
336
Author:
Paul Koebrugge
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Alfa Romeo: Always With Passion Alfa Romeo: Always With Passion
Add to Cart

Alfa Romeo - Always With Passion - 2nd Edition

Haynes

$149.95
By: David Owen . For more than 90 years, the name of Alfa Romeo has symbolised a proud tradition of engineering innovation, Italian style and ingenuity, and a continuous line of technical development...
Driven by Dreams - 75 Years of Porsche Sportscars
Add to Cart

Driven by Dreams - 75 Years of Porsche Sportscars

Delius Klasing

$250.00
The official book on occasion of the 75th Porsche anniversary! Looking back at more than 75 years of making sports cars: Ferdinand „Ferry“ Porsche could hardly foresee this kind of success, when he...