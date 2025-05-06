Alfa 75 & Milano - driven to be different (2nd Ed.)

Alfa Romeo celebrated its 75th birthday by launching the Alfa 75. This was the last Alfa that was designed unsupervised, before Fiat took over the Alfa Romeo factory. It was the last of the classic Alfa Romeos, featuring the traditional layout with the engine in front and the rear-wheel drive transaxle. Equipped with masterpieces in engine design by Giuseppe Busso: the alloy 4-cylinder twin-cam engine and the ‘Arese violin’: the superb sounding, smooth revving V6 power plant.

Alfa 75 & Milano (second edition) is a hard-back full-colour book (250 x 250 mm), written in English and contains 336 pages with over 1000 photos, including concept drawings, prototypes and many unpublished (factory) photos. The book is published with kind permission of the ‘Centro Documentazione Alfa Romeo’ and covers all aspects of the Alfa 75/Milano. Included is the Alfa 75's extensive racing and rallying career with the enthusiastic input and support of Alfa Corse engineer Giorgio Camaschella. He provided fascinating stories and unique photos of the development of the Alfa 75 Evoluzione and the Group A race cars of Alfa Romeo's racing department.

CONTENTS:

Alfa 75 Design

Alfa 75 Pilot Plant & Testing

Alfa 75 Production

All Different Versions of the Alfa 75/Milano

Alfa 75 Original Accessories

All Special Versions, including the 75 Sportwagon

Alfa 75 Tuning

Alfa 75 Competition

Alfa 75 Buyers Guide

Numbers & Specifications

and more...