Delius Klasing

Driven by Dreams - 75 Years of Porsche Sportscars

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9783667127044
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.90 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$250.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

The official book on occasion of the 75th Porsche anniversary!

Looking back at more than 75 years of making sports cars: Ferdinand „Ferry“ Porsche could hardly foresee this kind of success, when he sent his first car into the streets on 8th June 1948: the 356 „No. 1“ Roadster. On occasion of the anniversary this de luxe edition gives us valuable information and tells us suspenseful and entertaining stories from more than seven decades of Porsche. Moreover we will hear from those who worked hard to make the success come true.

Classic, special model or sports car: this illustrated book takes us through the Porsche history and, while leafing through, allows us to look at the changes the famous carmaker went through.

- From the first Porsche to the Taycan: Automobile milestones from 75 years of Porsche history
- ferdinand Porsche, family & fans: Backgrounds and facts of the people behind the brand
- From Formula 1 to Porsche Cup: Porsche sports cars in the flashlight!
- With breathtaking photos from Porsche photographer Stefan Bogner
- Formidable Porsche book: A fine high-quality gift for oldtimer fans and Porsche enthusiasts

Porsche history in pictures: The perfect sports car – a dream come true

Whether 356, 911 or Boxster: Driving Porsche is not just moving from a to b. The Zuffenhausen sports cars embody a unique awarenes of life: of freedom, passion and individuality. Legendary models were historic milestones in automobile history.

Numerous photographs, curated by Munich photographer and designer Stefan Bogner, depict the steps of the company’s history from the 1950s until today, perfectly stageing classic cars and rare models. The extravagant design and fine cover make the book a high-quality gift for every Porsche fan. Get excited about 75 years of sports cars „made in Germany“!

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Driven by Dreams - 75 Years of Porsche Sportscars
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
292
Author:
Frank Jung
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Porsche Carrera: And the Early Years of Porsche Porsche Carrera: And the Early Years of Porsche Back Cover

Porsche Carrera - And the Early Years of Porsche

Porsche Museum

$295.00
Author: Rolf Sprenger, Steve Heinrichs, ISBN: 9783768837507, 860 Pages, Hardcover, Published in 2014 The Porsche 4-Cam motor and the early years of Porsche motorsports from the 356 and the 550...
Jaguar Sportscars (B00EKYXIKG)
Add to Cart

Jaguar Sportscars

Haynes

$199.95
Author: Paul Skilleter, Hardbound, 360 Pages, ISBN: B00EKYXIKG, 1976 Reprint of 1975 EDition - Second-Hand book in excellent condition ! In terms of outright performance and value for money the...
Out of stock
70 Years Porsche Sportscars 70 Years Porsche Sportscars

70 Years Porsche Sportscars

Delius Klasing

$120.00
a book by Josef Arweck , Christina Rahmes, Published in 2018, hardcover, 300 pages, Edition PORSCHE MUSEUM Ferry Porsche reinvents the sports car in 1948. The first car to bear the Porsche name...