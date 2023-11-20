Fondazione Negri

Alfa Romeo - 6c 2300 e 2500 Da Corsa

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9788889108475
UPC:
9788889108475
MPN:
9788889108475
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$140.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Between the mid-1930s and the early 1950s, the Alfa Romeo 6C 2300 and 6C 2500 maintained a constant presence in sports car racing, and featured a wide range of versions, from official berlinettas to various artisanal experiments. This volume is dedicated to all this varied series of special cars and their sporting history. Over the span of almost twenty years, over sixty cars with special bodies intended for sports use have been identified. The history of the different models has been divided into five periods, corresponding to the main technical and sporting evolutions. For each of these parts there is an introduction describing the evolution of the production models, an account of the racing seasons and finally the detailed history of the individual models that were produced or modified for racing at that time.

ISBN: 9788889108475

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Alfa Romeo - 6c 2300 e 2500 Da Corsa
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
240
Author:
Michele P. Casiraghi
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Alfa Romeo A Century of Innovation Alfa Romeo A Century of Innovation Back Cover
Add to Cart

Alfa Romeo A Century of Innovation

$89.95
ISBN: 9780764340727, 136 pages, published in 2012, hardcover book Alfa Romeo, one of the most famous and renowned carmakers in automobile history, celebrates 100 years of innovation. This...
Out of stock
The Legendary 2.3 Alfa Romeo 8C2300 (Simon Moore)

The Legendary 2.3 Alfa Romeo 8C2300 (Simon Moore)

$900.00
3 volumes in Slipcase, published in 2000, like new condition The Legendary 2.3 has something for all car enthusiasts: racing fans, admirers of coachwork design, history buffs. The book will also...
Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ
Add to Cart

Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ

Dingwort-verlag

$950.00
Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ documentation and register by Martin Übelher and Patrick Dasse. Sixty years ago, in November 1963, Alfa Romeo’s Giulia TZ celebrated its competition debut in the Tour de Corse...