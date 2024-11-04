Alfa Romeo Alfetta GT / GTV / GTV6

Description

Limited to just 750 copies.

The finest engines in Alfa’s history, transaxle drive, and one of Giugiaro’s most successful designs – the Alfetta coupé is one of the most exciting Gran Turismos in automobile history. Alfa Romeo expert, Umberto Di Paolo, has dug deep once again into the Arese archives, collating everything concerning the GT, the GTV and their production and racing histories.

The model was introduced in 1974 and remained in fashion until the late 1980s thanks to its first-class technology and a virtually timeless design. It truly became a classic in its own lifetime.

Inside this extensively researched work you will discover the development, technology and sporting career of the Alfetta coupés. The richly illustrated volume includes a wealth of rarely or never seen before photos, many curated especially for this book.

Book Title:
Alfa Romeo Alfetta GT / GTV / GTV6
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2024
Pages:
253
Author:
Umberto Di Paolo
