Alfa Romeo Coupes & Spiders in Detail since 1945 (Chris Rees)

Author: Chris Rees, ISBN: 9781906133863, Published in 2019, 176 pages

Few marques inspire such enthusiasm as Alfa Romeo, and among its most celebrated jewels are undoubtedly its coupes and spiders, the sportiest members of an already sporty Alfa family. This book tells the full story of Alfa's two-door cars in the post-war era. It starts with the achingly handsome 6C 2500 and coachbuilt 1900s, followed by the glorious Giulietta Sprint, Spider and SZ. Then comes the host of Giulia models, from Bertone's Sprint GT and Pininfarina's Duetto to the racing GTA and TZ. Add in some rare V8s - 33 Stradale and Montreal - plus the Alfetta GT and the monstrous SZ/RZ, and Alfa's rich heritage is indisputable. It's all clearly detailed by a true authority on Italian cars, Chris Rees, editor of Auto Italia.