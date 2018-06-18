Alfa Romeo & Formula 1 From the first World Championship to the long-awaited return

SKU:
9788879117173
UPC:
9788879117173
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched the same day from Sydney Australia
Weight:
1.60 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • ALFA ROMEO & FORMULA 1 From the first World Championship to the long-awaited return
  • ALFA ROMEO & FORMULA 1 From the first World Championship to the long-awaited return
  • ALFA ROMEO & FORMULA 1 From the first World Championship to the long-awaited return
  • ALFA ROMEO & FORMULA 1 From the first World Championship to the long-awaited return
$129.95

Description

Author(s): Enrico Mapelli, Size: 25x27 cms - Pages: 192 - Photos: hundreds in b/w and colour - Hardbound with jacket - Text: Italian/English

The story returns, with new chapters and prospects about to unfold. The agreement between Sauber and Alfa Romeo brings back to the World Championship stage a name that for so long was an integral part of Formula 1 series. Going back to the 1950 and 1951 seasons, the championship was bathed in the red of the Portello’s cars. Then came the eras of Chiti, Autodelta, the partnership with Brabham and then the Biscione marque’s return to F1 with the Alfa-Alfa. This book contains all this and much more, including the two seasons in the early Seventies with McLaren and March, the premature implosion of the agreement with Ligier and the new Sauber adventure. The story is comprehensively illustrated with hundreds of colour and black and white images, many previously unpublished, and a list of all the results obtained by Alfa Romeo in Formula 1.

View AllClose

Related Products

Alfa Romeo (Evan Green) (9780959663709) - front Alfa Romeo (Evan Green) (9780959663709) - back
Add to Cart

Alfa Romeo (Evan Green)

$175.00
Author: Evan Green, Hardbound, 112 Pages, ISBN: 9780959663709, 1st Edition, 1976 - Second Hand book in perfect order ! ACKNOWLEDGMENTS The author gratefully acknowledges the assistance of the...
$175.00
Add to Cart
Out of stock
Alfa Romeo from 1910 to 2010 Alfa Romeo from 1910 to 2010 back cover

Giorgio NADA Editore

Alfa Romeo from 1910 to 2010

$299.95
Author: Maurizio Tabucchi, ISBN: 9788879115032, Hardcover, 317 pages, Published in 2010. Precisely 100 years ago in 1910, a new company was born at Portello, at the gates of Milan, Italy, in the...
$299.95
Out of stock