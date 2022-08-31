Alfa Romeo Giulia GT & GTA (Johnny Tipler, 2022)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781787112261
UPC:
9781787112261
MPN:
9781787112261
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Alfa Romeo Giulia GT & GTA (Johnny Tipler, 2022)
  • Alfa Romeo Giulia GT & GTA (Johnny Tipler, 2022)
  • Alfa Romeo Giulia GT & GTA (Johnny Tipler, 2022)
  • Alfa Romeo Giulia GT & GTA (Johnny Tipler, 2022)
  • Alfa Romeo Giulia GT & GTA (Johnny Tipler, 2022)
  • Alfa Romeo Giulia GT & GTA (Johnny Tipler, 2022)
  • Alfa Romeo Giulia GT & GTA (Johnny Tipler, 2022)
  • Alfa Romeo Giulia GT & GTA (Johnny Tipler, 2022)
  • Alfa Romeo Giulia GT & GTA (Johnny Tipler, 2022)
$55.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

Now in paperback! Here is a fact and picture-packed book dedicated solely to the Giulia GT in all its forms including the fabulous lightweight GTA racer. A reissue of a popular Veloce classic – now reprinted in paperback.

 

This book covers all the shapely and collectible Giulia coupés, including the fabulous lightweight GTA racer. Recognised the world over as THE book of the Alfa GT and GTA models, it tells the story of the Giulia from Giugiaro’s drawing board to the showrooms, roads and racetracks of the world. Also included is practical advice from leading experts on buying, restoring and caring for Alfa’s classic Coupé together with production figures, road test data, homologation papers, addresses of clubs and specialists, reproductions of contemporary ads and brochure pages and much, much, more. Reissued due to popular demand, this book is now available in paperback.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Alfa Romeo Giulia GT & GTA
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
224
Author:
Johnny Tipler
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Alfa Romeo Giulia GT Coupe: The Essential Buyer's Guide Alfa Romeo Giulia GT Coupe: The Essential Buyer's Guide

Alfa Romeo Giulia GT Coupe - The Essential Buyer's Guide

Veloce Publishing

$29.95
By: Keith Booker . Don't buy a car without this unique illustrated guide! Expert advice will help you to find the best car for your money. With the aid of this book's step-by-step expert guidance,...
Out of stock
Alfa Romeo Giulia GT & GTA - Enlarged & revised 3rd edition Alfa Romeo Giulia GT & GTA - Enlarged & revised 3rd edition Back Cover

Alfa Romeo Giulia GT & GTA - Enlarged & Revised 3rd Edition

Veloce Publishing

$149.99
Author: Johny Tipler, ISBN:  9781904788171, 224 pages, Hard Cover, Limited to 1500 copies. Features 3rd edition of THE book of the Alfa Giulia GT & GTA Now in a large format artpaper...
Alfa Romeo Giulia GT (Patrick Dasse) (9783871661563)
Add to Cart

Alfa Romeo Giulia GT (Patrick Dasse)

Dingwort-verlag

$350.00
Hardcover Book, Published in 2018, 528 pages, ISBN: 9783871661563, English / German Text On 528 pages, all but a few contemporary, mostly unpublished photos document the various models of this type...
Alfa Romeo Giulia (Patrick Dasse) (9783871661662)
Add to Cart

Alfa Romeo Giulia (Patrick Dasse)

Dingwort-verlag

$350.00
Hardcover Book, Published in 2018, 528 pages, ISBN: 9783871661662, English / German Text This book is exclusively about the different models of the Giulia sedan of the Tipo 105 with 1300 cc and 1600...