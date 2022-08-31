Alfa Romeo Giulia GT & GTA (Johnny Tipler, 2022)

Now in paperback! Here is a fact and picture-packed book dedicated solely to the Giulia GT in all its forms including the fabulous lightweight GTA racer. A reissue of a popular Veloce classic – now reprinted in paperback.

This book covers all the shapely and collectible Giulia coupés, including the fabulous lightweight GTA racer. Recognised the world over as THE book of the Alfa GT and GTA models, it tells the story of the Giulia from Giugiaro’s drawing board to the showrooms, roads and racetracks of the world. Also included is practical advice from leading experts on buying, restoring and caring for Alfa’s classic Coupé together with production figures, road test data, homologation papers, addresses of clubs and specialists, reproductions of contemporary ads and brochure pages and much, much, more. Reissued due to popular demand, this book is now available in paperback.