Alfa Romeo TIPO 33 - The Development and Racing History (SIGNED)

By: Peter Collins, Ed McDonough

2nd hand book in very good condition

At the time, little was recorded about the activities of Alfa Romeo’s World Championship-winning Sports Racing car, the Tipo 33. The model had a long career, as a factory car as well as in private hands from 1967 until 1977. The great Italian motor sport engineer Carlo Chiti designed and ran a prolific number of different models of this Tipo. Unfortunately nothing of the history of these developments was documented at the time, but the authors have managed, after intense investigation and numerous personal interviews, to uncover much about this marvelous sports prototype. The fruits of their labors abound, manifesting as many previously unseen photographs and the personal recollections of the prime movers in the Tipo 33’s career. If you like Alfas, you'll love this book.

Features

First book on these important sports cars of 60s & 70s.

Complete history of all the events, never appeared in print

Details of all the drivers of Alfa T33

History of each model including development

Chassis histories-list of all chassis where known

Interviews with key period personalities

Significant proportion of previously unseen photographs

Live track tests of original cars driven by and photographed by the authors

Participation and support given by Alfa Romeo, Italy

T-33-based Concept Car analysis

Other Details