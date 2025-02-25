Alfa Romeo: An Illustrated History 1910-2020

A complete history of 110 years of Alfa Romeo, the cars, the people, the racing, and the heritage.

For more than 110 years, Alfa Romeo has set the standard for elegant, sophisticated, and racy Italian automobiles. The first Alfa Romeo, the Tipo 24HP, rolled off the line in 1910 and paved the way for such classic and well-known models as the Tipo 33 Stradale, Guilia, Giulietta, Alfasud, Alfetta, and Stelvio-- Alfa Romeo’s first SUV. And this comprehensive book covers them all and much more.

Automotive writer and Alfa Romeo buff Christian Schön celebrates the 110th anniversary of Alfa Romeo by taking a deep dive into the people, places, races, and especially the cars that are part of Alfa Romeo’s rich history and heritage. The book includes

• a thorough timeline of all the important events and milestones in Alfa Romeo’s 110-year history, 1910-2020;

• special sections on Alfa Romeo’s auto designs, engines, technology, concept cars, factories, and advertising, as well as the Alfa Romeo Museum in Milan and the key personnel responsible for Alfa Romeo’s rise to the top;

• an in-depth look at Alfa Romeo’s racing history, including five world championship titles, a dozen European championships, 11 victories in the legendary Mille Miglia endurance race, and a victory in the German Touring Car Championship (DTM); and

• exciting “behind the scenes” stories and more than 350 color and black-and-white images.

Anyone with a passion for Alfa Romeo -or automotive history, design, and racing in general- will find excitement in these pages. The book is a must-have for any automotive library.