Allard Motor Company - The Records And Beyond

The Allard Motor Company archives are a particularly rich resource for those investigating its history and its influence on the British motor industry. The records cover the years of operation of the car manufacturer 1946-1958 and have been scanned and included in this book along with many previously unseen official photographs, documents, and correspondence.

Supported by an easy-to-use reference spreadsheet, an Allard owner is invited to open to the pages where their car is featured, and a casual observer can learn about the indelible impact this small British car manufacturer made on motoring history.

Author, Gavin Allard the grandson of Sydney Allard, the man who led the company into post-war Britain and beyond, details the people that built the cars, the dealerships that sold them and their customers.

- 2 volumes with hard covers and dust jackets in a slipcase