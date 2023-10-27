Dalton Watson Fine Books

Allard Motor Company - The Records And Beyond

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781956309065
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
6.30 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$450.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

The Allard Motor Company archives are a particularly rich resource for those investigating its history and its influence on the British motor industry. The records cover the years of operation of the car manufacturer 1946-1958 and have been scanned and included in this book along with many previously unseen official photographs, documents, and correspondence.

Supported by an easy-to-use reference spreadsheet, an Allard owner is invited to open to the pages where their car is featured, and a casual observer can learn about the indelible impact this small British car manufacturer made on motoring history.

Author, Gavin Allard the grandson of Sydney Allard, the man who led the company into post-war Britain and beyond, details the people that built the cars, the dealerships that sold them and their customers.

- 2 volumes with hard covers and dust jackets in a slipcase

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Allard Motor Company - The Records And Beyond
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
736
Author:
Gavin Allard
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Allard - The Complete Story (Alan Allard, Lance Cole) Allard - The Complete Story (Alan Allard, Lance Cole) (9781785005596)

Allard - The Complete Story (Alan Allard, Lance Cole)

Crowood

$120.00
Hardcover, Published in 2021, 240 pages, ISBN: 9781785005596 The remarkable story of everything Sydney Herbert Allard achieved in motor sport and motor car manufacture is framed in an up-to-date...
Out of stock
The Reliant Motor Company (9781908347367) The Reliant Motor Company (9781908347367) - back

The Reliant Motor Company

$69.95
Author: Elvis Payne, Hardbound, 159 Pages, ISBN: 9781908347367, First Published, 2016 The Reliant Motor Company, established in 1935 and destined to outlast almost every one of its competitors at the...
The Book Of The Standard Motor Company The Book Of The Standard Motor Company Back Cover
Add to Cart

The Book Of The Standard Motor Company

Veloce Publishing

$65.00
Author: Graham Robson, ISBN: 9781845843434 Introduction by the Author In terms of British motoring history, an account of the birth, evolution and — finally — the death of Standard is...
Out of stock
A Record of Military Macks in the Services and Beyond

A Record of Military Macks in the Services and beyond

After The Battle

$69.95
This book is the single best source book on military Mack trucks. Done with great passion by the late Bart Vanderveen of Wheel & Tracks fame, it serves as the benchmark for all Mack military...
Allard: Limited Edition Ultra - Brooklands - front Allard: Limited Edition Ultra - Brooklands - back
Add to Cart

Allard - Limited Edition Ultra - Brooklands

Brooklands Books

$79.95
Compilation by R.M.Clarke and Tony Beadle, Softbound, 212 Pages, ISBN: 9781855208322,  - Road tests including the Special, Monte Carlo, Type - J - K - L - M - P, Grand Turismo, Safari, Palm...