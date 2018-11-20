An Illustrated Guide to Gas Pumps - Identification and Price Guide (Paperback by Jack Sim)

Description

AN ILLUSTRATED GUIDE TO GAS PUMPS - IDENTIFICATION AND PRICE GUIDE

Featuring more than 1 ,500 gas pumps from original manufacturer sales literature, this full-color reference provides petroliana collectors with a comprehensive identification and price guide for all gas pumps manufactured from 1885 to 1965.

Individual listings for each pump detail the manufacturer, pump model number, years in production, original cast, a brief description and history, and current market value.

Special chapters are devoted to the history of the gas pump and company histories for manufacturers including American, Bennett, Bowser, Butler, Erie, Fleckenstein, Guaranteed, Milwaukee, National, St. Louis, Tokheim, Wayne, and many others.

