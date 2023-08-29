Description
A unique book on the coming together of the world’s fastest hypercar, from the first sketches to the final production version. Including insights from the major protagonists, the earliest design drawings, magnificent technical renderings, the first metres, behind the curtain pictures and lots of drama.
Book Title:
Aston Martin - The Making Of Valkyrie
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
326
Author:
Bart Lenaerts
