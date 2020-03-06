Aston Martin DB4 G.T. Continuation - History in the making (James Page)

Description

The Aston Martin DB4 G.T. is one of the most desirable cars ever made, and was raced in period by the likes of motorsport greats Stirling Moss and Jim Clark. Almost 60 years after the model was first introduced, Aston Martin set out to build 25 continuation examples of the Touring-bodied icon, and this new book from Porter Press tells the full story of that amazing project. With exclusive behind-the-scenes access and stunning photography, it covers the history of the DB4 G.T. as well as the challenges involved with restarting production at the legendary Newport Pagnell story. An essential reference for enthusiasts as well as an entertaining record of this painstakingly impressive journey, this book is a fitting celebration of all things DB4 G.T.

Key content

  • The full story of the DB4 G.T. continuation project, from green light to completed cars.
  • Exclusive in-depth interviews with key figures shed light on the fascinating challenges that had to be overcome in order to restart production.
  • How the team at Aston Martin Works tackled each section of the car, from the engine and gearbox to its sublime bodywork and the smallest pieces of trim.
  • A comprehensive analysis of the DB4 G.T., including its period racing history during the late 1950s and early 1960s.
  • The full history of Aston Martin’s famous Newport Pagnell works, from Salmons coachbuilders and Tickford all the way up to the present day.


The author

James Page is a former editor of Classic & Sports Car magazine, and is now a freelance motoring writer and author. He grew up around motor racing thanks to his father’s participation in hill climbing and has a passion for the sport’s history. He still contributes to Classic & Sports Car, as well as other titles including Autosport and Octane, and in 2017 co-authored the Porter Press ‘Great Cars’ book about the ex-Lumsden/Sargent Jaguar E-type Lightweight.

