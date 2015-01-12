Audi A4 2005 - 2008 Petrol & Diesel Haynes Workshop Manual (4885)

Description
What's covered:
Audi a4 Saloon and Estate (Avant) (model code B7) with 4-cylinder engines.
Petrol: 1.8 litre (1781cc) and 2.0 litre (1984cc) 4-cyl, inc. turbo , Turbo-diesel: 1.9 litre (1896cc) and 2.0 litre (1968cc) 4-cyl.
Exclusions:
- Does NOT cover Quattro, S4, RS4 or Cabriolet, models with Tiptronic transmisson, or revised A4 range introduced March 2008.
- Does NOT cover 1.6 litre or V6 or V8 engines.
- Does NOT cover V6 diesel engines.
Table of contents
- General Information
- Chapter 1: Part A: Routine maintenance and servicing - petrol models
- Chapter 1: Part B: Routine maintenance and servicing - diesel models
- Chapter 2: Part A: 1.8 and 2.0 litre indirect injection petrol engine in-car repair procedures
- Chapter 2: Part B: 2.0 litre direct injection petrol engine in-car repair procedures
- Chapter 2: Part C: Diesel engine in-car repair procedures
- Chapter 2: Part D: Engine removal and overhaul procedures
- Chapter 3: Cooling, heating and ventilation systems
- Chapter 4: Part A: Fuel system – indirect petrol injection models
- Chapter 4: Part B: Fuel system – direct petrol injection models
- Chapter 4: Part C: Fuel system – diesel models
- Chapter 4: Part D: Emission control and exhaust systems
- Chapter 5: Part A: Starting and charging systems
- Chapter 5: Part B: Ignition system – petrol engines
- Chapter 6: Clutch
- Chapter 7: Part A: Manual transmission
- Chapter 7: Part B: Automatic transmission
- Chapter 7: Part C: Multitronic transmission
- Chapter 8: Driveshafts
- Chapter 9: Braking system
- Chapter 10: Suspension and steering systems
- Chapter 11: Bodywork and fittings
- Chapter 12: Body electrical systems, Wiring diagrams, Reference
More details
Part number: 4885
ISBN-10: 0857339958
ISBN-13: 9780857339959
Language: English
Publication date: Monday, 12 January, 2015
UPC: 699414006991
Dimensions: 270 x 210mm