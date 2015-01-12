Audi A4 2005 - 2008 Petrol & Diesel Haynes Workshop Manual (4885)

  • Audi A4 2005 - 2008 Petrol & Diesel Haynes Workshop Manual (4885) (9780857339959)
Description

What's covered:
Audi a4 Saloon and Estate (Avant) (model code B7) with 4-cylinder engines.
Petrol: 1.8 litre (1781cc) and 2.0 litre (1984cc) 4-cyl, inc. turbo , Turbo-diesel: 1.9 litre (1896cc) and 2.0 litre (1968cc) 4-cyl.

Exclusions:

  • Does NOT cover Quattro, S4, RS4 or Cabriolet, models with Tiptronic transmisson, or revised A4 range introduced March 2008.
  • Does NOT cover 1.6 litre or V6 or V8 engines.
  • Does NOT cover V6 diesel engines.
  • Does NOT cover Quattro, S4, RS4 or Cabriolet models, or revised Audi A4 range introduced March 2008

Table of contents

  • General Information
  • Chapter 1: Part A: Routine maintenance and servicing - petrol models
  • Chapter 1: Part B: Routine maintenance and servicing - diesel models
  • Chapter 2: Part A: 1.8 and 2.0 litre indirect injection petrol engine in-car repair procedures
  • Chapter 2: Part B: 2.0 litre direct injection petrol engine in-car repair procedures
  • Chapter 2: Part C: Diesel engine in-car repair procedures
  • Chapter 2: Part D: Engine removal and overhaul procedures
  • Chapter 3: Cooling, heating and ventilation systems
  • Chapter 4: Part A: Fuel system – indirect petrol injection models
  • Chapter 4: Part B: Fuel system – direct petrol injection models
  • Chapter 4: Part C: Fuel system – diesel models
  • Chapter 4: Part D: Emission control and exhaust systems
  • Chapter 5: Part A: Starting and charging systems
  • Chapter 5: Part B: Ignition system – petrol engines
  • Chapter 6: Clutch
  • Chapter 7: Part A: Manual transmission
  • Chapter 7: Part B: Automatic transmission
  • Chapter 7: Part C: Multitronic transmission
  • Chapter 8: Driveshafts
  • Chapter 9: Braking system
  • Chapter 10: Suspension and steering systems
  • Chapter 11: Bodywork and fittings
  • Chapter 12: Body electrical systems, Wiring diagrams, Reference


Part number:  4885
ISBN-10: 0857339958
ISBN-13: 9780857339959
Language: English
Publication date: Monday, 12 January, 2015
UPC: 699414006991
Dimensions: 270 x 210mm

