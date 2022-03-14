Audi RS - History. Models, Technology (Constantin Bergander)

Author: Constantin Bergander / Peter Albrecht, text - English

RS as in Rennsport: Audi’s most evocative abbreviation represents special cars, fantastic drivetrain solutions and abundant traction. Born of a partnership with Porsche, these two letters evolved into a constant in most Audi model lines. Motoring journalist Constantin Bergander and photographer Peter Besser provide an in-depth look into a fascinating series of automobiles, full of power and elegance. This meticulously researched book tells the captivating story of all RS models, introduced first in 1994, from the disruptive Audi Avant RS2, all the way to the fully electric Audi RS e-tron GT. It explains the powerplants, the various all-wheel drivetrains, and the strategies behind the cars.

Originally published in German, the book includes comprehensive specifications for reference and was written in close cooperation with Audi. It is a perfect gift for all Audi fans and automobile aficionados