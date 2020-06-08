Austin Seven Briefing (Practical Classics & Car Restorer) Paperback 1991

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781873098127
UPC:
9781873098127
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
2.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Austin Seven Briefing (Practical Classics & Car Restorer) Paperback 1991 (9781873098127)
  • Austin Seven Briefing (Practical Classics & Car Restorer) Paperback 1991 (9781873098127)
$150.00
Frequently bought together:
Add all to cart

Related Products

Classic British Sports Cars Classic British Sports Cars Contents
Add to Cart

Classic British Sports Cars (paperback)

Haynes

$49.95
Author: Jon Pressnell, ISBN: 9781844258499, paperback, published in 2006, 128 pages What are the greatest and the most interesting sports cars Britain has made? The answers are in this authoritative...
Out of stock
Austin Seven Competition Cars 1922 - 1982 (9780950812106) Austin Seven Competition Cars 1922 - 1982 (9780950812106)

Austin Seven Competition Cars 1922 - 1982

750 Motor Club

$125.00
Author: Martin Eyre, Softbound, 64 Pages, ISBN: 9780950812106 -First published, 1982 ** Very rare club publication in excellent unread condition** Sixty years have passed since that day in 1922...
Immortal Austin Seven
Add to Cart

Immortal Austin Seven

Veloce Publishing

$74.00
Author: David Morgan, ISBN: 9781845849795, Hardback, Published in 2017, 224 pages Immortal Austin Seven tells the story of this most popular of pre-war cars in all its variations, from the earliest...