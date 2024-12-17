Icon Publishing

AUTOCOURSE Faces of Formula 1 - The Sixties

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781910584606
UPC:
9781910584606
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • AUTOCOURSE Faces of Formula 1 - The Sixties
  • AUTOCOURSE Faces of Formula 1 - The Sixties
  • AUTOCOURSE Faces of Formula 1 - The Sixties
  • AUTOCOURSE Faces of Formula 1 - The Sixties
  • AUTOCOURSE Faces of Formula 1 - The Sixties
$195.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

This English-language book from AUTOCOURSE brings together, in one volume, all of the major Grand Prix drivers of the sixties, with Benno Muller’s stunning photos being complemented superbly by Hartmut Lehbrink's succinct and highly personal portraits.

Together, they provide a vivid and moving document of a long-lost era, when triumph and tragedy so often went hand in hand.

Within the pages of this book can be seen true heroes, masterfully captured by one of the best portrait photographers of that time. These men were then the leading and supporting actors, as well as a few extras, in that big and always exciting drama called Formula 1.

We are not here considering any pecking order or hierarchy. Being a hero – that described every single one of them slipping into the fragile cars of that time, putting his life at stake and, far too frequently, paying the highest price.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
AUTOCOURSE Faces of Formula 1 - The Sixties
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2024
Pages:
180
Author:
Hartmut Lehbrink
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Autocourse 1966
Add to Cart

Autocourse 1966

Icon Publishing

$650.00
Autocourse 1966, 2nd hand book in very good condition, minor foxing, price clipped          
Out of stock
Autocourse 1964 - 1965 Autocourse 1964 - 1965

Autocourse 1964 - 1965

Icon Publishing

$1,700.00
Autocourse 1964 - 1965 , 2nd hand book in good condition          