AUTOCOURSE Faces of Formula 1 - The Sixties

This English-language book from AUTOCOURSE brings together, in one volume, all of the major Grand Prix drivers of the sixties, with Benno Muller’s stunning photos being complemented superbly by Hartmut Lehbrink's succinct and highly personal portraits.

Together, they provide a vivid and moving document of a long-lost era, when triumph and tragedy so often went hand in hand.

Within the pages of this book can be seen true heroes, masterfully captured by one of the best portrait photographers of that time. These men were then the leading and supporting actors, as well as a few extras, in that big and always exciting drama called Formula 1.

We are not here considering any pecking order or hierarchy. Being a hero – that described every single one of them slipping into the fragile cars of that time, putting his life at stake and, far too frequently, paying the highest price.