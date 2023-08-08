Description
Rust repair and prevention are valuable, money-saving skills for any car owner.
To keep your car looking sharp and to maximize its resale value, you must keep its body in top-notch condition.
Automotive Rust Repair and Prevention details how to repair common auto-rust issues and covers all the tools and techniques for addressing this common problem. Detailed instructions accompanied by step-by-step projects cover the
latest information on repair strategies, whether you're dealing with a late-model car, an aging daily driver, or restoring a classic.
From identifying the issue, to creating a repair plan, to stopping rust in its tracks and preventing its return, Automotive Rust Repair and Prevention is your one-stop guide for dealing with the brown menace.
Additional Information
|
Condition Sync Code:
|
1000
|
Book Title:
|
Automotive Rust Repair and Prevention
|
Language:
|
English
|
Format:
|
Paperback
|
Publication Year:
|
2018
|
Pages:
|
144
|
Author:
|
Dennis Parks
|
Sync Category Code:
|
261186