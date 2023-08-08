Motorbooks

Automotive Rust Repair and Prevention

Description

Rust repair and prevention are valuable, money-saving skills for any car owner. 
 
To keep your car looking sharp and to maximize its resale value, you must keep its body in top-notch condition.
Automotive Rust Repair and Prevention details how to repair common auto-rust issues and covers all the tools and techniques for addressing this common problem. Detailed instructions accompanied by step-by-step projects cover the
latest information on repair strategies, whether you're dealing with a late-model car, an aging daily driver, or restoring a classic. 
 
From identifying the issue, to creating a repair plan, to stopping rust in its tracks and preventing its return, Automotive Rust Repair and Prevention is your one-stop guide for dealing with the brown menace.
Additional Information

Book Title:
Automotive Rust Repair and Prevention
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2018
Pages:
144
Author:
Dennis Parks
