Rust repair and prevention are valuable, money-saving skills for any car owner.

To keep your car looking sharp and to maximize its resale value, you must keep its body in top-notch condition.

Automotive Rust Repair and Prevention details how to repair common auto-rust issues and covers all the tools and techniques for addressing this common problem. Detailed instructions accompanied by step-by-step projects cover the

latest information on repair strategies, whether you're dealing with a late-model car, an aging daily driver, or restoring a classic.

From identifying the issue, to creating a repair plan, to stopping rust in its tracks and preventing its return, Automotive Rust Repair and Prevention is your one-stop guide for dealing with the brown menace.