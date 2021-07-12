Back to the Future DeLorean Time Machine - Doc Brown's Owner's Workshop Manual

Description

Discover the secrets of Doc Brown s time-traveling DeLorean with the first-ever under-the-bonnet user s manual featuring never-before-seen schematics and cutaways of cinema s most iconic car. One of the best-loved movie sagas of all time, the Back to the Future trilogy has left an indelible impact on popular culture. Back to the Future: DeLorean Time Machine: Owner s Workshop Manual delves into the secrets of the unique vehicle that transports Marty McFly and Doc Brown through time, including both the original version of the car and the updated flying model. From the DeLorean s unmistakable gull-wing doors to Doc s cutting-edge modifications, including the Flux Capacitor and Mr. Fusion, this manual offers unprecedented insight into the car s inner workings. Filled with exclusive illustrations and never-before-disclosed information, Back to the Future: DeLorean Time Machine: Owner s Workshop Manual is the perfect gift for the trilogy s legion of fans.

Additional Information

Author:
Bob Gale
Book Title:
Back to the Future DeLorean Time Machine - Doc Brown's Owner's Workshop Manual
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
160
Publisher:
Haynes
