Bathurst 500 1963 - 1964 - 1965 - 1966 - 1967 A Photographic History (paperback)

Author: Stephen Stathis, paperback, 190 Pages, ISBN: 9780980649376

This great book is all the bathurst 500 cars in the 500 mile races 1963 1964 1965 1966 1967 .This is in the 192 page hardcover series by Steve Stathis & the info is extremely accurate & photos have in most cases never been seen before .Only 250 numbered hardcovers are being made so get in with your order .This book is full of the 1960s greats such as all the racing XR FALCON GT , EH HOLDEN 179 S4 & MINI COOPER S cars & all the other makes that raced