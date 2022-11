Author: Stephen C. Stathis, 160 pages, Paperback book Book, ISBN: 9780980649390

Hardie Ferodo 500 - 1969 A Photographic History - depicts images and statistics of every car that stated in the 1969 Hardie Ferodo 500 calssic. All five classes from A to E are represented with photographs from many vantage points around The Mountain - in black and white and colour.