The Great Race 60 years of the Bathurst 1000 (Aaron Noonan, 2023)

Description

The cars, the stars, the thrills and the spills from 60 years of the Bathurst classic by Australia's premier motorsports journalist with a foreword by five-time winner Garth Tander

 

The Bathurst 1000 is undoubtedly Australia's 'Great Race', forever part of the sporting fabric of the nation. The 1000-kilometre race, held on the world-famous Mount Panorama circuit, is both a legend-maker and a heartbreaker, all wrapped up in one thrilling ride.

From its beginnings in the 1960s as a 500-mile race for standard production cars, the Bathurst 1000 has evolved into an annual multi-million dollar battle between purpose-built, millimetre-perfect V8-powered Supercars. After six decades of this extraordinary battle on the mountain, The Great Race takes a look back at the thrills, the spills, the legends and the losers of the race's history, from the legendary Ford and Holden battles to how the Mountain made household names of Peter Brock, Allan Moffat, Dick Johnson, Craig Lowndes, Mark Skaife and so many more, including the fearless women who have challenged the race.

From the famous, edge-of-your-seat races to the infamous moments on and off the track, and the characters, rivalries, rifts and controversies, Aaron Noonan - Australia's leading motorsport journalist and commentator - enshrines all the high-octane action and gives an eye-opening account of how the circuit has evolved from a scenic tourist drive into a world-famous Mecca of motorsport.

With special added insight into what became of the legendary cars that have conquered Mount Panorama after their days of glory, The Great Race is a fast-paced drive down Bathurst 1000 memory lane.

