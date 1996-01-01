Bathurst - Shootouts The Complete History 1978 to 1996 DVD

SMMOMS – Bathurst Shoot Outs The complete history 1978 – 1996 3 DVD set

BATHURST is the centre of Australian motorsport with the annual 1000-kilometre race in October the jewel in its crown of riches.

But every year there’s a race before the race – the single lap dash for the coveted pole position for ‘The Great Race’ and in this box set you can relive all of the glory years of the Shootout for pole position from the 1970s, 80s and 90s.

All of the big names are included on these releases – Brock, Moffat, Johnson, Richards, Bowe, Lowndes, Skaife and so many more. From ground-pounding V8 Falcons, Commodores and Toranas to turbo-charged Skylines and Sierras, this box has it all!

The first release covers the local Group C era of 1978 to 1984 (including Dick Johnson’s crash into the trees in 1983), the second covers the international Group A era (1986-1992, the 1985 tape no longer exists!) and the third the V8 era from 1993 to 1996.

Sit back, buckle up and enjoy some of the most spectacular laps of Mount Panorama ever recorded!

Duration:

Approximately 9 Hours 45 Minutes