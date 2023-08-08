Being Marc Marquez

Get to know and take a ride with the eight-time world-champion.

Being Marc Márquez lifts the curtain behind the iconic acronym MM93 and reveals what matters to the fastest man on two wheels both on the racetrack and in life. Whether it's friendship, fun, focus, loyalty, spirit, or family--in eight chapters, he allows readers to get an up-close look, opening his tinted visor to let us peak into his mind and all-out racing soul.

This book shares the personal insights and credos of a tireless fighter and unapologetically optimistic family guy.