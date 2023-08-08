Gestalten

Being Marc Marquez

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9783967041064
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.30 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$100.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Get to know and take a ride with the eight-time world-champion.

Being Marc Márquez lifts the curtain behind the iconic acronym MM93 and reveals what matters to the fastest man on two wheels both on the racetrack and in life. Whether it's friendship, fun, focus, loyalty, spirit, or family--in eight chapters, he allows readers to get an up-close look, opening his tinted visor to let us peak into his mind and all-out racing soul.

This book shares the personal insights and credos of a tireless fighter and unapologetically optimistic family guy.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Being Marc Marquez
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
240
Author:
Pantauro
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
MotoGP 2013: Official Review DVD MotoGP 2013: Official Review DVD Back Cover

MotoGP 2013 - Official Review DVD

Duke Video

$49.95
ISBN: 5017559121693 2013: The Year of Marc Marquez. The Spanish rookie is certainly no stranger to the world of motorcycle racing having twice been a world champion. Big things were expected of him...
Out of stock
Marc Marquez - Dreams Come True: My Story Marc Marquez - Dreams Come True: My Story Back Cover

Marc Marquez - Dreams Come True - My Story

$79.95
Author: Marc Maquez, ISBN: 9780091960391, Foreword by Freddie Spencer, Words by Emilio Perez de Rozas, Photos by Mirco Lazzari, Hardback, 223 pages, Published in 2014 ‘He has all the potential to...
MotoGP 2014 - Official Review DVD (DMDVD1927)
Add to Cart

MotoGP 2014 - Official Review DVD

Duke Video

$49.95
Get on board for the high octane excitement of the 2014 MotoGP season. Marc Marquez stamped his authority all over the opening rounds as he won ten races on the trot, six of them from pole! It was...
Out of stock
Being There - Hugh Anderson Being There - Hugh Anderson Back

Being There - An Autobiography by Hugh Anderson

$39.95
Autobiography by four times World Champion Hugh Anderson M.B.E., ISBN: 9781925403312 , Paperback, 372 pages, First published in 2014 - This Edition, 2015 Being There - an autobiography, by arguably...