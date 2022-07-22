Bentley - The Vintage Years (Third Edition - 3 Volumes, Signed By Clare Hay, 2015)

Description

The book is a comprehensive Three Volume set in a larger format than the original and running to 1503 pages, nearly 1000 more than the first edition.

Limited to 1000 copies.

Volume One Chapter One 3 litre Chapter Two 61/2 Litre

Volume Two Chapter Three 41/2 Litre Chapter Four 41/2 Litre Supercharged Chapter Five 8 Litre Chapter Six 4 Litre Chapter Seven Non-Production Cars Chapter Eight Motor Racing Chas K Bowers List

Volume Three The Tables Motor Show Cars

Book Title:
Bentley - The Vintage Years
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2015
Pages:
1503
Author:
Clare Hay
Bentley - The Vintage Years 1919-1931

Bentley - The Vintage Years 1919-1931

Author: Michael Hay, Hardbound, 522 Pages,ISBN: 9780901564269, 1992 Reprint of 1986 original**VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**
The Other Bentley Boys -Signed by Author

The Other Bentley Boys -Signed by Author

Author: Elizabeth Nagle, Hardbound, 224 Pages, ASIN: B0000CMEDV, First Edition, 1964, SIGNED BY AUTHOR***VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**