Bentley - The Vintage Years (Third Edition - 3 Volumes, Signed By Clare Hay, 2015)

Description
The book is a comprehensive Three Volume set in a larger format than the original and running to 1503 pages, nearly 1000 more than the first edition.
Limited to 1000 copies.
Volume One Chapter One 3 litre Chapter Two 61/2 Litre
Volume Two Chapter Three 41/2 Litre Chapter Four 41/2 Litre Supercharged Chapter Five 8 Litre Chapter Six 4 Litre Chapter Seven Non-Production Cars Chapter Eight Motor Racing Chas K Bowers List
Volume Three The Tables Motor Show Cars
Additional Information
Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Bentley - The Vintage Years
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2015
Pages:
1503
Author:
Clare Hay