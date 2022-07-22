Bentley - The Vintage Years (Third Edition - 3 Volumes, Signed By Clare Hay, 2015)

The book is a comprehensive Three Volume set in a larger format than the original and running to 1503 pages, nearly 1000 more than the first edition.

Limited to 1000 copies.

Volume One Chapter One 3 litre Chapter Two 61/2 Litre

Volume Two Chapter Three 41/2 Litre Chapter Four 41/2 Litre Supercharged Chapter Five 8 Litre Chapter Six 4 Litre Chapter Seven Non-Production Cars Chapter Eight Motor Racing Chas K Bowers List

Volume Three The Tables Motor Show Cars